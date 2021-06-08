Delays expected for drivers on Peterborough’s Fletton Parkway this week due to major roadworks scheme after crash
Drivers are being warned to expect major delays on the Fletton Parkway this week as a major roadworks scheme starts.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 1:22 pm
Part of the central reservation between junctions 3-2 (the Hampton Roundabout to the Orton Junction) was damaged in a crash at the weekend, and now needs to be repaired.
Works will start tomorrow to repair the barrier, and the works mean there will be lane closures on both sides.
The work is due to last until Friday night and will also see temporary 40 mph speed limits put in place.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.