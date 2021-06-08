Delays expected for drivers on Peterborough’s Fletton Parkway this week due to major roadworks scheme after crash

The scene of the crash on Fletton Parkway. Picture: David Lowndes

Part of the central reservation between junctions 3-2 (the Hampton Roundabout to the Orton Junction) was damaged in a crash at the weekend, and now needs to be repaired.

Works will start tomorrow to repair the barrier, and the works mean there will be lane closures on both sides.

The work is due to last until Friday night and will also see temporary 40 mph speed limits put in place.