Section of Fletton Parkway closed after lorry overturns at Hampton roundabout
A section of the Fletton Parkway (A1139) at the Hampton roundabout is closed after a lorry overturned this morning (June 5).
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 9:18 am
The main roadway has been closed after a lorry rolled over on the A1139 Fletton Parkway Westbound at Junction 3 A1260 Nene Parkway, the roundabout at Hampton leading to Serpentine Green, at around 3:42am.
According to the AA, the overturned lorry is at Junction 3 and the incident was caused after it collided with the central reservation barrier.
A statement from Cambridgeshire Police at 4:42am said: “A1139 Fletton Parkway, Westbound carriageway at Junction 3, Fletton/Nene Parkway’s and The Serpentine closed due to road traffic collision, please find an alternative route.”