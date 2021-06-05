Section of Fletton Parkway closed after lorry overturns at Hampton roundabout

The scene of the crash on Fletton Parkway. Picture: David Lowndes

The main roadway has been closed after a lorry rolled over on the A1139 Fletton Parkway Westbound at Junction 3 A1260 Nene Parkway, the roundabout at Hampton leading to Serpentine Green, at around 3:42am.

According to the AA, the overturned lorry is at Junction 3 and the incident was caused after it collided with the central reservation barrier.