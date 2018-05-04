Delays and overnight closures in major A1 roadworks near Peterborough

Drivers are being warned of possible delays and overnight road closures on the A1 near Peterborough during a major roadworks scheme starting next week.

Highways England will be completing essential repair work on a three mile stretch of the A1(M) over four weeks between Friday, May 11 and Friday, June 8.

The works scheme will see reconstruction of the road, including resurfacing, renewal of the road markings and improvements to drainage, carried out on the A1(M) southbound between junctions 17 (Peterborough) and 16 (Yaxley). In addition to this, Highways England said it plans to complete repairs to the safety barrier, clear gullies and cut back overgrown vegetation along this stretch of motorway.

Highways England project manager Annette Hodgman said: “Safety is our top priority, and following earlier surveys of the motorway we realised the need to act to carry out these repairs to ensure it could remain safe for drivers, while also providing smooth journeys.

“We’re committed to minimising disruption for drivers, so most of the work we’ll be doing will be overnight, so that the 60,000 drivers who use this stretch of road every day are not inconvenienced.”

Once completed, this work will ensure that the road and safety barriers are of an improved standard and do not need similar repair for around eight years to come.”

During the roadworks, lane one (the inside lane) of the A1(M) will be closed from Saturdays to Thursdays, with the other lane widths narrowed to accommodate this.

The motorway itself will be closed southbound overnight between the two junctions from 9pm to 5am on the following nights:

Friday 11 to Saturday 12 May.

Thursday 17 to Friday 18 May.

Friday 18 to Saturday 19 May.

Thursday 24 to Friday 25 May.

Tuesday 29 May to Friday 1 June, and Monday 4 to Friday 8 June.

While this stretch of the motorway is closed, there will be a signed diversion route in place whereby drivers will take the A1139 towards Peterborough, then the A1260 southbound to continue on the A15 until reaching junction 16 to re-join the A1(M).

The southbound exit slip road of junction 16 will also be closed 24/7 from 9pm on Friday, May 11 to 5am on Friday May 25.

Drivers will be diverted to continue along the A1(M) to junction 15, exit and return northbound on the A1(M) return to junction 16.

The entry slip road at the same junction will be closed 9pm to 5am on Friday, May 18, and on Thursday, May 24. Drivers will be diverted to take the B1043 towards Stilton to join the A1(M) at junction 15.

Road users who would like to talk to Highways England for further information can visit its mobile visitor centre tour when it is in the area between 10am and 6pm, at:

Serpentine Green Shopping Centre on Friday May 4.

Peterborough Town Hall, Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 May.

Alconbury Enterprise Campus, on Monday May 14.

Huntingdon Tesco Extra, on Tuesday 15 and Wednesda6 16 May.

The roadworks scheme is being carried out by Road Management Services Ltd (RMS) for Highways England. It is being completed in addition to the £54.2 million Highways England has committed to maintaining the East’s roads over this financial year, adding to the £61.4 million of maintenance work the organisation either completed or began in the last year.

Over 60,000 vehicles use the 13 mile stretch of the A1(M) between Alconbury and Peterborough on average every day, with almost a quarter of that traffic being freight.