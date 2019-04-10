Dash cam footage shows the moment cars nearly collide on Peterborough's Oundle Road

Dash cam footage shows the moment two cars nearly collide on Peterborough's Oundle Road.

Footage sent in by Kevin Jeffery shows a car turning onto Oundle Road from the Nene Parkway and only narrowly avoiding a car on the same mini roundabout.

The near miss in Oundle Road. Footage from Kevin Jeffery

The incident happened on Monday (April 8).

Mr Jeffery tweeted: "Another close call on Peterborough roads today #roadsafety."

Cambridgeshire police do accept submissions of dash cam footage from residents, but only if it is sent in by the person who recorded the footage, and they have to be able to identify the offending vehicle from the footage provided before considering whether to take action.

Incidents which show "dangerous driving/driving without due care and attention" are prioritised and court proceedings are instigated "if and when possible/appropriate".