Cyclist suffers serious injuries in collision with van in Cambridgeshire

Have your say

A man in his 50s has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a van in Cambridgeshire this morning.

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Potton Road, Hemingford Grey today (17 July).

At about 7.05am a white Mercedes Sprinter van was involved in a collision with a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or saw the van or cyclist in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to the Road Policing Unit, quoting reference CC-17072018-0078.

Alternatively report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report