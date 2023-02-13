Crash barrier repairs on A1 keep residents in Orton, Peterborough up into early hours of morning

A councillor has hit out at roadworks that kept hundreds of residents awake into the early hours of the morning.

The works on the A1(M) to repair crash barriers was carried out on Thursday night – but the sounds of the works went on until past 1am.

Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson said the noise was ‘incessant,’ and caused residents to lose sleep.

The noise kept residents up into the early hours of the morning

Cllr Stevenson said: “The noise from the works to replace a stretch of crash barrier on the A1 on Thursday night could be heard right across Orton Northgate and Orton Southgate, with some residents kept awake until after 1am.

"The noise carried a long way and was incessant for several hours. Although we understand the works were essential, and are relieved they now appear to be complete, the noise late into the night caused concern and sleepless for hundreds of Orton residents."

The National Highways spokesperson said: “Our work will be leaving the Orton Northgate area soon as we are currently working our way north on the northbound carriageway from A1(M) J17 towards the A47 junctions. We’ll then turn our attention to the southbound carriageway, starting at the A47 junctions and heading south towards J17 again. As we are working in sections along the five mile length, time will be spent on the southbound carriageway near Orton Northgate.