A driver had a lucky escape this morning after a cow ran out in front of her car on the A1 at Stibbington, Peterborough.

The crash took place on the southbound carriageway of the A1 at 9.47am and involved a Saab.

The cow had escaped from a nearby field, and although the female driver was fortunate not to be injured in the crash, sadly the cow died at the scene.

The road has now been cleared.