Courage of passers-by praised after car crashed and caught fire in Peterborough

A recovery vehicle at the scene this morning. Picture: PT Reader.

Police say no-one was seriously hurt in the incident on the A15 roundabout in Werrington but many reports on social media praised members of the public who went to the aid of the driver.

The car knocked several large trees on the roundabout and residents said smoke from the car was visible from some distance away.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said: “At 5.04pm on Monday (October 18) crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a vehicle on fire following a road traffic collision on the Paston Parkway.

The scene on the A15 Werrington roundabout where car collided with trees. Picture: David Lowndes.

“Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle well alight at a roundabout on the northbound carriageway near Werrington. Using specialist cutting equipment they released a female casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel. The crews returned to their stations by 6.15pm.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police also told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We were called at 5.06pm yesterday (October 18) with reports of a collision at the roundabout linking the A15 to David’s Lane in Werrington.

“A Toyota Corolla had left the road, collided with a tree on the roundabout and was on fire. No other vehicles were involved.

“No injuries were reported or arrests made and the vehicle was recovered.”

The scene on the A15 Werrington roundabout where car collided with trees. Picture: David Lowndes.

A number of posts on social media praised the courage of passers-by who attempted to assist.

One said: “Those people who didn’t stop trying to open the door made it better than it would have been - heroes in action.”

Another said: “I really hope everyone is OK and got out of the car. Well done to everyone who was there and helped.”