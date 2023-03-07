A new parkway upgrade of almost £10m is set to move a step closer.

It has been recommended to Peterborough City Council’s cabinet to approve the award of £9,921,880 to Milestone Infrastructure Limited to deliver the construction of highway improvements to the A1260 Nene Parkway Junction 3.

It has been estimated that costs for the job have risen in the region of £1m, with prices around 29 percent higher than in November 2022.

The planned road improvements will be made to the A1260 at Junction 32 to Junction 3, near the Hampton Roundabout, which links the A1139 Fletton Parkway, A1260 Nene Parkway and The Serpentine approaches.

The project has been funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and aims to improve walking and cycling routes and reduce unnecessary car journeys.

It has also been designed to ease severe levels of significant congestion of the junction at peak times.

The final package of the scheme will be: - Creating a third southbound lane on Nene Parkway from Junction 31 to Junction 3.- Adding a flare of 150m to the A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound off-slip to create a third lane.- Adding signals to the Nene Parkway approach to Junction 3, with a four-lane approach.- Adding signals to The Serpentine approach to Junction 3, with a four-lane approach.- Creating a third lane on the A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach, extending approximately 200 metres back from Junction 3.- Adding 220m of new footpath between Saltmarsh and the Phoenix School.- Upgrading the Cycleway for approximately 450m between Shrewsbury Avenue and the gated access of the Nature Reserve.