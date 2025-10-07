Closure of Fulbridge Road in Peterborough to extend into third week following collapsed sewer but open for Great Eastern Run

By Ben Jones
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 14:01 BST
The closure of Fulbridge Road in Peterborough is to extend into a third week.

Currently, Fulbridge Road is closed between Lakeside and Skaters Way and has been for the past two weeks as Anglian Water work to repair a collapsed sewer in the Eye Road area.

The sewage pipes are currently being investigated and large tankers are coming and going from the area to keep the main sewage lines open.

There is still no firm date for when the road will reopen with the but the road will re-open under temporary traffic lights on Sunday (October 12) to allow the Great Eastern Run to take place.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our engineers are still working hard to repair a sewer on Eye Road, and we’re pleased to say the repair is going well. We’re using pumps and tankers to keep the sewer flowing while we fix the pipe, so that you can keep using your taps, toilets and washing machines as usual.

“In order to keep our team and other road users safe while we work, we’ve had to close Fulbridge Road. While it’s not safe to reopen the road fully yet, we’ll open it under temporary traffic lights on Sunday (12 Oct) so the Great Eastern Run can go ahead as planned. After this, we’ll need to reclose the road while we finish our repair work. We’ve already been able to remove the lane closure on Parnell Road leading to the Eye Roundabout, and the temporary bus stop closure on Belvoir Way.

“We’d like to thank our customers in Peterborough for bearing with us while we get things back to normal.”

