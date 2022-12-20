A road in Woodston, Peterborough has been shut by police after a lorry became jammed under a bridge.

Emergency services were called earlier this morning (Tuesday) after the incident.

Workers are now trying to free the lorry.

The lorry is stuck under the bridge at Celta Road

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11.29am today with reports that a lorry had collided with a bridge on Celta Road and the driver had then become stuck.

Officers are currently at the scene but there are believed to be no injuries.”

