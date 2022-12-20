Celta Road in Peterborough closed as lorry gets jammed under bridge
Motorists advised to avoid area
By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 1:20pm
A road in Woodston, Peterborough has been shut by police after a lorry became jammed under a bridge.
Emergency services were called earlier this morning (Tuesday) after the incident.
Workers are now trying to free the lorry.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11.29am today with reports that a lorry had collided with a bridge on Celta Road and the driver had then become stuck.
Officers are currently at the scene but there are believed to be no injuries.”