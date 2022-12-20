News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Celta Road in Peterborough closed as lorry gets jammed under bridge

Motorists advised to avoid area

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 1:20pm

A road in Woodston, Peterborough has been shut by police after a lorry became jammed under a bridge.

Emergency services were called earlier this morning (Tuesday) after the incident.

Hide Ad

Workers are now trying to free the lorry.

The lorry is stuck under the bridge at Celta Road
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11.29am today with reports that a lorry had collided with a bridge on Celta Road and the driver had then become stuck.

Officers are currently at the scene but there are believed to be no injuries.”

Hide Ad
The lorry is stuck under the bridge at Celta Road
PeterboroughWorkersEmergency servicesCambridgeshire Police