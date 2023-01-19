A car has caused severe damage to a block of garages after the driver crashed into a brick wall.

The crash happened at the junction of Hartwell Way and Edgcote Close in Westwood, Peterborough on Thursday (January 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at midday to Hartwell Way, as a car has gone into the garages.

The car crashed into the wall at around noon. Pic: Nanina Laurita

"Cross Keys Homes are sending a structural engineer so the vehicle will stay put for now.”

The police spokesperson said there were no injuries reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cross Keys Homes said: “Our teams are on site to assess the damage and to make the site safe once the vehicle has been removed. We will assess the damage and ascertain our next course of action.”

Earlier today, police said there were 10 crashes on Peterborough roads in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car has been left wedged into the wall

Last week there were calls for action after a car crashed into a wall in Dogsthorpe.