Car fire causes delays on A47 at Thorpe Wood

Police thank drivers for their patience following morning incident
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:16 BST

A car fire caused delays on the A47 at Thorpe Wood this morning.

Police were called to the eastbound slip road of the main route at the Bretton/Thorpe Wood roundabout during the morning rush hour.

The incident caused delays to traffic.

A police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone for your patience this morning while we were dealing with a car fire on the A47 eastbound at the Bretton/Thorpe Wood roundabout – appreciate many of you would have been on your way into work!

“All clear now, car has been recovered and no one was injured.”

