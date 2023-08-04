Car fire causes delays on A47 at Thorpe Wood
Police thank drivers for their patience following morning incident
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:16 BST
A car fire caused delays on the A47 at Thorpe Wood this morning.
Police were called to the eastbound slip road of the main route at the Bretton/Thorpe Wood roundabout during the morning rush hour.
The incident caused delays to traffic.
A police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone for your patience this morning while we were dealing with a car fire on the A47 eastbound at the Bretton/Thorpe Wood roundabout – appreciate many of you would have been on your way into work!
“All clear now, car has been recovered and no one was injured.”