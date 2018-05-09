Campaign group calls for memorial at Murrow roadside where animals died in lorry crash

A campaign group is calling for a memorial to be erected at the roadside where a number of cows died when the lorry transporting them overturned in Cant's Drove near Murrow.

A number of animals died following the HGV crash at 12.24am on Friday, May 4.

The scene of the crash at Murrow. Photo: Cambs Police

Now, PETA has written to Cambridge City Council Leader Lewis Herbert asking for approval to erect a tombstone memorial at the scene, although Murrow comes under Fenland District Council and the Highways authority is Cambridgeshire County Council.

PETA has also provided an impression of what the tombstone would look like, featuring a picture of a cow next to the words: "In Memory of the Cows Who Suffered and Died in a Lorry Accident on This Spot: Try Vegan."

PETA Director Elisa Allen said: "For nothing more than some steaks and burgers, this crash left animals suffering on an already terrifying trip, likely to the abattoir.

"PETA's roadside memorial would prevent further tragedies, including human ones, by reminding people to drive with care and spare a thought for animals by no longer eating them."

Police from Peterborough, Wisbech and March alongside Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, vets and the RSPCA attended the scene of the crash on Friday morning.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

PETA claims the lorry was carrying 39 animals, of which around half died at the scene.