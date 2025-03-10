Calls for specialised areas for 'car cruising' to be found in Peterborough as council plans crackdown

Residents have been asked for the views of the impact of car cruising in Peterborough’s Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.

Calls have been made for specialised areas, away for houses, to be found for use by car cruisers in Peterborough.

The calls have been made by the majority of Peterborough Telegraph readers who have left comments on Facebook to council plans to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road.

Car meeting at Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.

The site if often used by those who wish to meet up in their cars for events but the area would be subject to strict new rules in the PSPO was enforced.

The proposed PSPO for Pleasure Fair Meadow car park includes several conditions aimed at preventing ‘vehicle-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour’ and performing a range of activities in the area.

A PSPO includes conditions which anyone caught breaching can face fines of up to £1,000 or Fixed Penalty Notices.

A public consultation of the plans is ongoing but a number of residents have made calls for the council to do more to find suitable location for such events to take place.

Among the comments received by the Peterborough Telegraph were:

- “Why not have an organised place out of the way they car go. Keeps people safe, have a place to meet up and no complaints from public?”

- “As a person who is also a car enthusiast, I attended many meets at that car park yes there is a minority of people who do the burn outs ect for their tiktok clout regardless of being told it's a park up only meet. These car meets help people out of some serious rough times mentally and physically. Before completely destroying everyone's social meetings work with the organisers there are good ones out there.”

- “Then give them somewhere to go. They're holding car meets, they spend every spare penny on their pride and joys. Would you rather they were getting drunk in town, causing fights and mugging people. I know which Id rather have”

- “They will only move somewhere else. Why not just give them a area to meet? there are a lot worse things happening in Peterborough.”

- “Why, give them somewhere to meet up , there not hurting anyone.”

- “How about council building specific place for citizens car enthusiasts where they can meet each other? Punish punish punish, that’s all I hear.

- “So you get a load mates who happen to be in cars that meet up in a carpark. Only residents anywhere near live in Apex House. Think we have more important issues to resolve than the odd wheels spin and doughnut.”

Several residents have also expressed their frustration at the noise, adding:

- "I’m with the council on this one. My Nan lives near there and she says all she can hear is people revving their cars and how it sounds like a bunch of wet farts.”

- “Close it down and stop the late night speeding, law breaking etc. Some of these car mods are illegal and not declared to the insurance companies. It should have been stopped before it got out of hand, so close it down now before someone else gets hurt.”