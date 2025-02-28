Council plans crackdown on anti-social behaviour and car cruising at Peterborough city centre car park

Residents of close to Pleasure Fair Meadow have complained of constant problems.

Peterborough City Council is planning to introduce stricter measures to tackle anti-social behaviour and car cruising at Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.

The car park just off Oundle Road has become a hotspot or unauthorised car meets and car cruising events in recent years, with the council receiving several reports from nearby residents impacted by persistent noise, smoke and odours as well as littering.

The car park is monitored by a CCTV and from April 2023 to November 2024, 32 incidents were logged concerning anti-social or dangerous driving and vehicle-related ASB. These ranged from large scale car meets of approximately 300 cars to smaller gatherings of vehicles with drivers carrying out stunts such as doughnuts, hand brake turns and other dangerous driving.

Car meeting at Fair Meadow car park.

From April 2023 to April 2024, 30 incidents relating to car meets, anti-social driving and vehicle related anti-social behaviour were reported to the Police. From May 2024 to mid-November 2024 a further 47 incidents were reported regarding groups of vehicles meeting in the car park, anti-social/dangerous driving and collisions.

Residents have now been asked to give their say on plans to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order.

Local Authorities have powers under the Crime and Policing Act 2014 to set up PSPOs to tackle issues which are having a detrimental effect on people’s lives. A PSPO includes conditions which anyone caught breaching can face fines of up to £1,000 or Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs).

The proposed PSPO for Pleasure Fair Meadow car park includes several conditions aimed at preventing ‘vehicle-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour’ and performing a range of activities in the area.

The public consultation over the plans will run until Friday March 28. To respond, visit the Peterborough City Council website.

Once the consultation closes, responses will be considered before the council makes a recommendation to implement the PSPO for three years.

Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “We are fully committed to working with partners, including the police, to keep members of the public safe and develop strong and sustainable communities, which PSPOs are helping us to achieve. We encourage residents who live near the Pleasure Fair Meadow car park to take part in this consultation, as well as businesses, community groups and people who work in the area."