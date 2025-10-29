Bus fares in Peterborough are to rise from the end of October.

Bus fares in the city and across Cambridgeshire will increase to £3 back in line with the national face cap from November 1.

Currently, the cap in Cambridgeshire is £2.50 thanks to support from the Combined Authority. This cap was lowered further to £2 in January 2025 but it will now return in line the national picture.

The combined Authority has said that savings from money that was previously being used to lower prices, will be used to fund the Under 25 Tiger Pass.

Queensgate bus station

A spokesperson for the Authority said: “We’ve supported cheaper fares for residents in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough since January 2025 with the local £2 and then £2.50 cap.

"From November 1, fares will align with the national £3 cap — the maximum you’ll pay, with some routes remaining lower.

"Savings from ending the £2.50 cap are helping to fund the Tiger Pass, giving under 25s £1 bus journeys across the region until March 2026, with plans being developed to make it permanent.”