Biker taken to hospital after Peterborough crash

The incident happened on Fulbridge Road this morning.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We were called just before 9am today (19 October) with reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist in Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene and the rider, a man, was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

An ambulance at the scene of the crash. Pic: BCH Road Policing