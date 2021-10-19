Biker taken to hospital after Peterborough crash
A motorbiker has been taken to hospital after a crash in Peterborough this morning (Tuesday).
The incident happened on Fulbridge Road this morning.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We were called just before 9am today (19 October) with reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist in Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.
“Officers and paramedics attended the scene and the rider, a man, was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.
“No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened cat the junction with Gunthorpe Road.”