Passengers are being warned about disruption on the railways around Peterborough over the August Bank Holiday, due to engineering works.

Works are taking place on the East Coast Mainline, and will see rail replacement buses used.

From late evening Saturday 26 to Monday 28 August 2023, engineering work will focus on a stretch of line between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, in preparation for digital signalling to be used from 2025.

There will be disruption over the Bank Holiday weekend

Peterborough’s power signal box will be closing on the evening of Friday 25 August, moving local signalling control up to York’s modern rail operating centre, allowing for trains to move more efficiently across junctions and to reduce delays.

Passengers are being reminded that rail replacement buses and coaches will operate from late evening Saturday 26 August to early morning Monday 28 August. No train services will run from Peterborough with bus services operating between Grantham, Royston and Potters Bar/Hertford North, as well as between Grantham, Leicester and Ely.

The works are part of the billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which will result in a more reliable railway with lower emissions thanks to digital signalling being introduced. Signalling information will be fed directly to a screen in the driver’s cab, replacing traditional lineside signals.

Ricky Barsby, Network Rail’s Head of Access and Integration for ECDP, said: “We’re encouraging passengers to check before they travel over the August Bank Holiday weekend so that their journeys run as smoothly as possible. The work we are delivering for the East Coast Digital Programme is imperative in allowing for improved, more reliable journeys for our passengers in the future.

“We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding in advance of the work and have carefully planned the it so that it causes the least amount of disruption as possible.”