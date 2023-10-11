News you can trust since 1948
ASDA set to takeover Peterborough village petrol station and create new convenience store

Asda currently has no petrol stations in Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Oct 2023, 21:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 22:03 BST
Asda is set to open its first petrol station in Peterborough.

A licensing application for a convenience store and petrol station at Eye Green has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The petrol station along the A47 Eastbound/ Crowland Road is currently operated by Esso and includes a SPAR shop with a Greggs also inside.

The petrol station and convenience store at Eye Green.The petrol station and convenience store at Eye Green.
Smaller car park but new petrol station planned for Peterborough Asda

Asda’s superstore off Bourges Boulevard applied to create a new filling station at Viersen Platz in 2017 but the project never materialised.

In May, Asda Group acquired 350 petrol forecourts across the country from EG Group as part of a £2.27 billion deal.

Group chair Stuart Rose said that the deal showed the group’s commitment to being a “price leader” on fuel and groceries.

