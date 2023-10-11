ASDA set to takeover Peterborough village petrol station and create new convenience store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Asda is set to open its first petrol station in Peterborough.
A licensing application for a convenience store and petrol station at Eye Green has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.
The petrol station along the A47 Eastbound/ Crowland Road is currently operated by Esso and includes a SPAR shop with a Greggs also inside.
Asda’s superstore off Bourges Boulevard applied to create a new filling station at Viersen Platz in 2017 but the project never materialised.
In May, Asda Group acquired 350 petrol forecourts across the country from EG Group as part of a £2.27 billion deal.
Group chair Stuart Rose said that the deal showed the group’s commitment to being a “price leader” on fuel and groceries.