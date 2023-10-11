Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda is set to open its first petrol station in Peterborough.

A licensing application for a convenience store and petrol station at Eye Green has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The petrol station along the A47 Eastbound/ Crowland Road is currently operated by Esso and includes a SPAR shop with a Greggs also inside.

The petrol station and convenience store at Eye Green.

Asda’s superstore off Bourges Boulevard applied to create a new filling station at Viersen Platz in 2017 but the project never materialised.

In May, Asda Group acquired 350 petrol forecourts across the country from EG Group as part of a £2.27 billion deal.