The timetable is as follows: Monday 19 December- Normal Monday-Friday timetableTuesday 20 December- Normal Monday-Friday timetableWednesday 21 December- Normal Monday-Friday timetableThursday 22 December- Normal Monday-Friday timetableFriday 23 December- Normal serviceChristmas Eve- Normal service with an early finishChristmas Day- No serviceBoxing Day- No serviceTuesday 27 December (Bank Holiday)- Sunday timetableWednesday 28 December Saturday timetableThursday 29 December- Saturday timetableFriday 30 December- Saturday timetableNew Year's Eve- Saturday timetable with an early finishNew Year's Day No ServiceMonday 2 January Sunday timetableTuesday 3 January- Normal service resumes

Darren Roe, Managing Director at Stagecoach East said:” At Stagecoach East, our priority is to help people stay connected with friends, family and the local community over the festive period.

“We are dedicated to providing a safe, sustainable, convenient and reliable transport network and our staff work exceptionally hard, at this busy time of year, to ensure that services run as smoothly as possible.

Amended bus times will be in place over the Christmas and New Year period.

“We want to take this opportunity to wish all our customers and staff a very peaceful, happy and safe Christmas and look forward to seeing them on our services over the festive period and in the New Year.”