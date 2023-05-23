All you need to know about railway works between Peterborough and London King's Cross stations

Peterborough passengers are being warned of major railway works between the city and London King’s Cross taking place next month.

Passengers intending to travel to and from London King’s Cross and other destinations on the East Coast Main Line via Peterborough, and across Great Northern routes over the weekend of 24 and 25 June 2023 are being asked to plan ahead and check how their journey may be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineering work is taking place to deliver the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) - a transformation that will provide continuous speed- based signalling through a screen in the driver’s cab

Works will take place next month

The work, taking place on 24 and 25 June 2023 is helping to prepare what will become the first part of the East Coast Main Line to operate with digital signalling. New equipment and technology is being installed between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, preparing the way for that section to begin to use digital signalling from 2025.

What are the service alterations?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June buses will replace trains between St Neots (south of Peterborough), Royston and Potters Bar/Hertford North.

On Sunday 25 June only, no train services will run between Kings Cross / Moorgate and Potters Bar / Hertford North until approximately 11:00, or after approximately 22:00.

A reduced LNER service will start and terminate at St Neots or Peterborough, with rail replacement coaches between St Neots and Bedford, where customers can connect to rail services between Bedford and London St Pancras.

Hull Trains will operate a reduced service via the Midland Main Line. Lumo services will start and finish at Peterborough, with coach services to and from King's Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Grand Central services will run on either the West Riding or Northeast route.*

Thameslink will operate a limited shuttle service between Peterborough and St Neots. Great Northern trains will run between Royston and Kings Lynn, between Hertford North and Moorgate, and between Potters Bar and King’s Cross. Thameslink will also operate services between Finsbury Park and Brighton/Horsham.

There will be rail replacement bus services from selected Great Northern stations, but queuing systems will be in place and journeys will take significantly longer.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel at operator websites or at www.nationalrail.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investment in digital signalling is ‘vital’

Dr Linda Wain, LNER Engineering Director, said:“At LNER, we are proud to be forefront of the digital transformation of the railway, working with our industry partners to bring long-term benefits for customers. This vital investment in digital signalling will enable our Azuma fleet to realise its full potential. LNER Azuma train cabs are already fitted with most of the latest world-class technology in preparation for the upgrade, which will help transform customer journeys by making them even more punctual and more sustainable.”

Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP said: “We’ve made good early progress on the Northern City Line, and we’re now preparing the way towards Britain’s first digital signalling on an intercity mainline. Over the coming years this will enable more reliable journeys for the millions of passengers who use the East Coast route.