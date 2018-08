Have your say

All trains have been stopped at Peterborough due to a trespasser on the tracks this afternoon, Monday.

#LNER tweeted: "Due to a trespasser at #Peterborough, all lines are currently blocked.

"We will provide more information when we have it."

UPDATE: A spokesperson for London North Eastern Railway has said disruption caused by trespassers on the railway at Peterborough has now ended.

"Services are no longer affected by this problem."