Action set to be taken over potholes at Bretton Centre after resident complaints

Work has begun to improve the poor state of the tarmac at the Bretton Centre.

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read

Action is set to be taken after complaints by residents over the poor state of the tarmac in the car park of the Bretton Centre.

Earlier this month, the Peterborough Telegraph spoke to resident Andrew Macfarlaine as he launched a campaign to push the owners of the centre to take action about the poor state of the car park, stating that things were getting “worse and worse.”

Bretton ward councillors and the Bretton Parish Council have also been pushing for improvements and it appears that action has been taken.

A section of relaid tarmac at the entrance to Bretton centre. Photo: Councillor Chaz Fenner.A section of relaid tarmac at the entrance to Bretton centre. Photo: Councillor Chaz Fenner.
A section of relaid tarmac at the entrance to Bretton centre. Photo: Councillor Chaz Fenner.
New tarmac has been laid on the entrance to the centre and Councillor Chez Fenner has confirmed that he has been informed that works to resurface the whole car park have gone out to tender.

Councillor Fenner said: “Following on from a telephone call to the management team I can confirm the main entrance is now “patched up”.

“There is still a small patch that is still to to so please take care. This is still due to repaired in the coming days.

“I have also been told the resurfacing of the whole car park is being put out for tender.”

An example of the poor tarmac at the centre. Photo: Andrew Macfarlaine.An example of the poor tarmac at the centre. Photo: Andrew Macfarlaine.
An example of the poor tarmac at the centre. Photo: Andrew Macfarlaine.
