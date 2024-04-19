A605 Stanground Bypass re-opens in Peterborough following collision

One person was injured in the crash
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Apr 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 11:50 BST
The A605 Stanground bypass has re-opened after it was closed by police this morning following a collision.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.05am today (19 April) with reports of a collision on A605 at Cardea in Peterborough.

“The collision involved two cars, with one leaving the road and residing in a ditch.

“One person received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene and the vehicles were recovered. It has been reopened.”

