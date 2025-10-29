A605 re-opens at Elton near Peterborough following two vehicle crash

The A605 at Elton near Peterborough has re-opened following a two vehicle crash this morning (Wednesday, October 29).

The crash happened at the border of Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police said they were called at 7.50am to the incident.

There were reports of two mile queues in both directions on the road.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.50am with reports of a collision between a van and a car on the A605 at Elton.

“Officers, paramedics and firefighters attended but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.”

The road re-opened just before midday.