A47 closures at Guyhirn announced as £25 million scheme nears end

Works are continuing at the Guyhirn roundabout.

The A47 Guyhirn junction improvement is one of six schemes National Highways is completing along the 115-mile A47 route between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth, and work is due to finish this spring.

National Highways Senior Project Manager for Guyhirn, Jonathan Donlevy, said: “The Guyhirn roundabout is a key junction along the A47 which connects people, communities and businesses in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk through to Kings Lynn and the A1(M). The upgraded junction will not only help to reduce delays and make journey times more reliable but will provide additional capacity which will be crucial to the local and national economy.”

Galliford Try Project Manager for Guyhirn, Tim Walker, said: “It’s great to see our work at the junction nearing its completion. I appreciate that roadworks can be disruptive, so I want to thank all those who have been affected for their patience, and hope that they are looking forward to enjoying the benefits of this improved junction shortly.”

The completion work will see seven successive weekend closures, from 8pm Friday until 6am Monday, starting from the first weekend of February.

Guyhirn junction is used by more than 20,000 vehicles a day and experiences a high level of congestion. The junction improvements – which includes increasing the size of the roundabout and creating two lanes on all approaches to the roundabout – will help to reduce congestion, improve journey times and increase safety.

In addition to the Guyhirn scheme, three sections of the A47 will be improved to dual carriageway and another junction will be improved. In Norfolk the A47 will be dualled between Blofield and North Burlingham and between North Tuddenham to Easton, and in Cambridgeshire between Wansford and Sutton, while the A11 Thickthorn junction interchange will also be improved.

Details of the three February closures - and diversion routes:

Closure one

A47 South Brink will be closed between Guyhirn and the A1101 Wisbech roundabout from 8pm on Friday 4 February to 6am on Monday 7 February, and from 8pm on Friday 11 February to 6am on Monday 14 February.

Diversion route:

Eastbound traffic will follow the A47 west to Peterborough and join theA16 north to Sutterton, then take the A17 east to King’s Lynn, and re-join the A47 to return to Guyhirn.

Westbound traffic will follow this route in reverse.

Closure two

The A47 Fen Road will be closed between Guyhirn and Thorney from 8pm on Friday 18 February to 6am on Monday 21 February and from 8pm on Friday 25 February to 6am on Monday 28 February.

Diversion route:

Eastbound traffic will exit the Whitepost roundabout onto the A1139, then continue onto A605 Fletton Interchange, take the slip road onto the A605 through Whittlesey and Coates to the A141, and re-join the A47 at Guyhirn.

Westbound traffic will follow this diversion in reverse.

Closure three

All the approaches to the Guyhirn roundabout (South Brink, Fen Road, and the A141 March Road south to the A605) will be closed from 8pm on Friday 4 March to 6am on Monday 7 March, 8pm on Friday 11 March to 6am on Monday 14 March and from 8pm on Friday 18 March to 6am on Monday 21 March.

Diversion route for Fen Road and South Brink diversions

Diversion route for the A141 diversion:

Northbound traffic will take the A605 westbound through Whittlesey towards Peterborough, then take the A1139 and the A15 north to pass Peterborough, and then the A47 eastbound through Thorney to reach the Guyhirn roundabout.