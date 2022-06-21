The A47 is closed near Peterborough following a collision between a car and a motorbike this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Guyhirn and Wisbech just before 8am today (Tuesday).

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “‘We were called at 7.51am this morning (21 June) to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A47, South Brink. Police attended and have closed the road. The air ambulance attended the scene and have taken the rider of the motorcycle to Addenbrookes’ hospital, he has sustained serious, but not thought to be life threatening, injuries.

The road is closed as a result of the crash

"The driver of the car was unhurt and is assisting enquiries.

"We advise people to avoid the area where possible.”