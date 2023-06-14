A47 closed at Thorney after three vehicle collision
No serious injuries reported in collision which shut road for more than two hours during rush hour.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
The A47 has been closed this morning (Wednesday, June 14) after a three vehicle collision at Thorney.
Emergency services were called to the collision at 7.18am, with two vans and a car involved.
Cambridgeshire police said no serious injuries have been reported. There was no indication on when the road would re-open following the incident, and there have been long delays as a result of the crash.