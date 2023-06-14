News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures

A47 closed at Thorney after three vehicle collision

No serious injuries reported in collision which shut road for more than two hours during rush hour.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST

The A47 has been closed this morning (Wednesday, June 14) after a three vehicle collision at Thorney.

Emergency services were called to the collision at 7.18am, with two vans and a car involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire police said no serious injuries have been reported. There was no indication on when the road would re-open following the incident, and there have been long delays as a result of the crash.

No serious injuries were reportedNo serious injuries were reported
No serious injuries were reported
Related topics:A47Emergency servicesCambridgeshire