Have your say

A two car crash has closed the A1M northbound at Alconbury this morning, Thursday March 28.

Police have confirmed the road has been closed with traffic being diverted off at the Alconbury turn off.

A detour is in operation with traffic exiting the A1 to take the B1043 through Alconbury towards the A14 Spur to continue to back onto the A1M.

More as we have it.