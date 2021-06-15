A14 westbound closed after collision between two lorries

Two lorries have collided on the A14.

The incident took place at just before 11:15am today (June 15) and it resulted in one of the lorries overturning and shedding its load onto the road.

Road users caught up in the incident have been released past by Cambridgeshire Police and Highways England Traffic Officers, who are at the scene.

Due to the closure, a diversion is in operation:

- Exit at J24b and follow the A1307 (old A14) westbound towards Godmanchester.

- Exit at the junction with the A1198 at Godmanchester.

- At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A1198.

- Follow this road south to J23 of A14.

- Continue over the first roundabout at the junction

- At the second roundabout take the second exit to re-join the A14 westbound.