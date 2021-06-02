A14 reopens after collision leaves road covered in tomato puree

Tomato spills onto the A14.

The road had been closed from around 7:10pm when the collision between two HGVs took place, causing one of them, carrying tomato puree, to shed its load.

One of the drivers was injured but this is not thought to have been serious and they have since been discharged from hospital.

The road has been closed for all of the morning and into the afternoon with emergency resurfacing works being carried out between Junction 31 (M11) and Junction 21 (Brampton Hut Interchange).

At 1;30pm today, Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) tweeted that the road had reopened but warned that delays remained on some of the surrounding roads.

They tweeted: “#A14 westbound between J31 Girton and J22 BramptonHut has now reopened.

“Delays remain on the A428 Caxton to StNeots, A1198 Papworth to Huntingdon and the A1 St Neots to Buckden but these are starting to ease.”