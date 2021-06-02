A14 closed after HGVs collide
Highways England is advising drivers that the A14 remains closed westbound between Junction 31 (M11) and Junction 21 (Brampton Hut Interchange) following a road traffic collision last night (Tuesday).
Emergency resurfacing work is taking place where the incident occurred around 7.10pm yesterday evening involving two HGVs, one of which lost its load and damaged the carriageway.
The westbound carriageway is expected to reopen around lunchtime today.
Diversions are in place and drivers are urged to allow extra journey time and plan ahead as delays are likely on the approach to the closure.
Highways England advises drivers to follow the hollow square symbol on road signs:
. From J31, travel westbound on the A428 to Wyboston
. Then head northbound on the A1
. At the Brampton Hut A1 Interchange take the first exit on the roundabout
. Re-join the A14 westbound at J21.
Further information about this incident is available from Highways England by visiting www.trafficengland.com or @HighwaysEAST on Twitter.
For urgent real-time assistance, the 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.