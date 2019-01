Have your say

The A14 is closed in both directions this morning as emergency services tackle a lorry fire.

Police and fire crews were called at 10.14am to the westbound carriageway between Swavesey and Fenstanton.

A lorry carrying clothing caught fire.

The road is closed in both directions to help fire crews tackle the blaze.

The carriageway is closed both directions between J31 (Girton Interchange) and J24 (near Godmanchester) whilst crews continue to tackle the fire.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The scene of the fire. @RoadpoliceBCH