A14 closed at Brampton Hut/A1 junction after lorry hits lampost

The A14 is closed eastbound near the A1 Brampton Hut interchange this afternoon, Thursday, after an HGV hit a lampost.

The AA said: "Cameras show a lorry in a layby with what looks like a lamp post wedged in the side of the vehicle.

"Recovery is on scene but may take longer than originally thought due to the state of the lorry.

"Police are also in attendance."

The A14 is closed eastbound between J21 and J23 Bramptun Hut to Huntingdon.

Traffic is being diverted via the 'Solid Diamond' route

A police spokeswoman added: "Caller reports seeing a HGV hit a lamppost heading towards Cambridge on the A14 at Brampton Hut.

"The load has spilled onto the verge."