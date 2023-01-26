Motorists are another step closer to seeing a Peterborough parkway upgraded, which will cost almost £10 million.

After works are carried out on the A1260, junction 32/3, it aims to improve walking and cycling routes and reduce unnecessary car journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport chiefs also see the improvement scheme as freeing up a vital junction to help the city achieve “goals for growth” and hope it will cut carbon emissions.

The planned road improvements will be made to the A1260 at Junction 32 to Junction 3, near the Hampton Roundabout, which links the A1139 Fletton Parkway, A1260 Nene Parkway and The Serpentine approaches

The Combined Authority’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee unanimously voted to approve of £5,850,000 of funding on January 25.

A further £3,441,880 of cash to improve the A1260 at Junction 32 to Junction 3, connecting the Nene Parkway, Fletton Parkway and The Serpentine approaches, has also been approved.

The money for the £3 million transformation project will be divvied out from the Transforming Cities Fund and will create of a third southbound lane on the Nene Parkway from Junction 31 to Junction 3.

It’s hoped the project will result in a 20 per cent net gain in biodiversity.

The final package of A1206 schemes includes:

- Creating a third southbound lane on Nene Parkway from Junction 31 to Junction 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Adding a flare of 150m to A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound off-slip to create a third lane

- Signalisation of the Nene Parkway approach to Junction 3, with a four-lane approach

- Signalisation of The Serpentine approach to Junction 3, with a four-lane approach

- Creating third lane on the A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach, extending around 200 metres back from Junction 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Adding 220m of new footpath between Saltmarsh and the Phoenix School