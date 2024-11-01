A1 to be closed southbound for several hours after farm tanker overturns near Peterborough

Emergency services at the scene

The A1 has been closed southbound at Wansford following a collision.

National Highways said the closure was in place between the A47 at Wansford and the A605 at Chesterton.

Emergency services are on the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an overturned farm tanker on the A1 southbound near the Water Newton area at 2.40pm today. The vehicle has left the road and is in a field.

“The road is closed at Water Newton and diversions are in place for the southbound carriageway. Highways will be managing these.

“There is likely to be congestion on the northbound A1 towards Junction 17 as a result of this incident.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “It is currently expected this closure will remain in place for several hours due to the severity of the incident.”

The road is closed this afternoon (November 1)

Diversion Route

Road users should follow the route marked with a hollow circle symbol on local road signs:

Exit the A1 southbound at the Wansford Interchange

At the roundabout at the end of the slip road take the first exit on to the A47 eastbound towards Peterborough

Exit the A47 eastbound at J15 Thorpe Wood Interchange

At the J15 roundabout take the third exit on to the A1260 Nene Parkway southbound

Continue to the Hampton Roundabout with the A1139 and take the third exit on to the Fletton Parkway

Remain on the A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound to J17 of the A1(M) Fletton Parkway Interchange

Bear left to follow the fast link road to re-join the A1(M) southbound