A1 shut northbound at Peterborough due to 'police led incident'

The A1 has been shut northbound at Peterborough due to a ‘police led incident.’

No details of the incident have been released, but National Highways said: “The A1M northbound is closed between J16 (Yaxley) and J17 (Peterborough) due to a Police led incident.

“Emergency services are on scene."

There are lengthy queues in the area.

The A1M has been closed at Peterborough

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square symbol on road signs:

Leave the A1M at J16 and at the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A15 towards Yaxley.

Follow the A15 through Yaxley and at the roundabout with the A1260 (The Serpentine) take the 2nd exit onto the A1260.

Continue on the A1260 to the roundabout with the A1139(Fletton Parkway)and take the 1st exit onto the A1139.

Follow the A1139 back to the A1M J17 roundabout and take the 3rd exit to rejoin the A1 northbound.

