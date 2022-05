The A1 has re-opened after a lorry overturned near Peterborough earlier this morning.

A police spokesman said there were only minor injuries in the incident, which happened at around 5am.

The incident happened near Wansford, and the road was closed in both directions between the Wansford turning and the junction at Norman Cross to the south of Peterborough.

The road has been closed for several hours