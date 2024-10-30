A1 re-opens at Peterborough after collision between two lorries which saw driver taken to hospital

One driver needed hospital treatment

The A1 has re-opened at Peterborough following a collision between two lorries, which saw one driver taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the A1 northbound at junction 17 (near Water Newton) just before 6am today.

The carriageway was fully closed initially – but police said the road re-opened just before 9.30am.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.52am today with reports of a collision on the A1 northbound at junction 17 (near Water Newton) involving two lorries.

“Officers attended together with firefighters and paramedics.

“One driver has been taken to hospital but there are not thought to be any life-threatening injuries.”