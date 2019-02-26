A1 in Cambridgeshire closed as air ambulance lands at scene of serious crash

Part of the A1 in Cambridgeshire has been shut this afternoon, Tuesday, to allow the air ambulance to land following a serious crash.

The A1 southbound is closed between Buckden roundabout and the B1041 at Little Paxton.

Police and ambulance are at the scene. The air ambulance has been called to the accident, and may require the northbound to be closed briefly.

The road has been closed fully as of 2.30pm following the accident which occurred near the Little Paxton turn-off.

A spoeksman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called just after 1.30pm today (February 26) to reports of a single vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the A1, between Buckden and St Neots.

“The car collided with bollards and has caused an obstruction. The air ambulance has arrived at the scene, but details of injuries are unclear at this stage.

“The road has been closed in both directions while the incident is being dealt with.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.