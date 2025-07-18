A1 closures at Peterborough THIS WEEKEND as part of repairs following fatal crash

Overnight closures of the A1 near Water Newton at Peterborough as works continue following a fatal crash that happened in November 2024.

On Friday, November 1 last year, lorry driver Daniel Casariu (43) from William Street, Luton, sadly died in a collision on the A1 at Water Newton near Sibson. Police said the tanker he was driving overturned in a field.

‘Complex challenges’

The closures have been in place since November

A 100-year-old culvert was damaged in the crash, with repairs a ‘complex challenge’ – especially as there is ‘little space’ between live traffic and the culvert.

Roman remains near-by added to the complexity of the repairs.

At the time of the collision, National Highways said a lane closure put in place was set to ‘last for weeks.’

But since then, there have been lane closures in place, with temporary speed limits to ensure the safety of workers – and because of damage to infrastructure on the road.

The damaged culvert

More than seven months later, the lane closures are still in place – but there is no light at the end of the tunnel for motorists.

What closures will be in place?

Overnight closures of the A1 near Water Newton are planned this weekend, as National Highways carries out preparations to realign the southbound carriageway and fully reopen both lanes over the coming months.

The A1 southbound carriageway will be fully closed from the A47 to the Alwalton junction between 9pm and 5am this Saturday and Sunday evenings (19 and 20 July). The outside lane of the northbound carriageway will also be closed over the same period. Signed diversions will be in place.

Numerous public utilities including a large water main near the carriageway and the culvert will need to be safeguarded while the work is carried out.

Environmental considerations include Billing Brook. The brook, running under the A1 carriageway, flows into a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Local archaeological factors include a nearby historic Roman town.

The carriageway will be fully reopened under a temporary speed restriction once the realignment works are complete. Permanent repairs are set to be carried out in 2026/27.

“We understand the impact the lane closure is having on motorists and nearby communities”

Simon Amor, National Highways Head of Delivery in the east region said: "Our thoughts continue to go out to the family and friends of Daniel Casariu who tragically passed away following the collision near Water Newton last year”

“Unfortunately the damaged culvert is over a 100-years old, so carrying out permanent repairs continues to be a complex challenge. Our short-term priority is to reinstate both southbound lanes as soon as possible, so work to make this happen will begin in the autumn.

“We understand the impact the lane closure is having on motorists and nearby communities. We thank everyone for their continued patience while this challenging work is undertaken. Please take care to plan your journey this coming weekend”.