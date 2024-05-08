A1 closed northbound at Stamford following collision between car and lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A1 has been closed northbound at Stamford following a collision today (May 8).

A National Highways spokesperson said: “The A1 in Lincolnshire is closed northbound between the A606 (near Stamford) and the A607 ( near Grantham) due to a collision involving a car and a lorry.

“Emergency services are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene to assist with traffic management.”

There are long delays in the area

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A1 at the A606

At the end of the slip road turn left on to the A606 westbound (towards Melton Mowbray)

Remain on the A606 to Melton Mowbray

Bear right in Melton Mowbray to remain on the A606 Sherrard Street

At the junction with the A607/B676 go straight

Follow the A607 northbound towards Grantham