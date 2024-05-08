A1 closed northbound at Stamford following collision between car and lorry
The A1 has been closed northbound at Stamford following a collision today (May 8).
A National Highways spokesperson said: “The A1 in Lincolnshire is closed northbound between the A606 (near Stamford) and the A607 ( near Grantham) due to a collision involving a car and a lorry.
“Emergency services are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene to assist with traffic management.”
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit the A1 at the A606
At the end of the slip road turn left on to the A606 westbound (towards Melton Mowbray)
Remain on the A606 to Melton Mowbray
Bear right in Melton Mowbray to remain on the A606 Sherrard Street
At the junction with the A607/B676 go straight
Follow the A607 northbound towards Grantham
At the Harlaxton junction roundabout take the second exit to join the A1 northbound