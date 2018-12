Police have this afternoon closed the A1 in both directions near Stamford due to an ongoing incident.

Details are not completely clear at the moment but police say they have had to close the road near Great Casterton due to the incident.

As of 4.40pm the road is shut in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

There are long delays in both directions.

UPDATE: a Police spokesman has confirmed the incident has been resolved and the road reopened.