A1 closed between Stamford and Grantham following chemical tanker crash - LIVE UPDATES

The A1 is closed Lincolnshire this morning near Stamford after a tanker overturned, which was carrying a hazardous chemical.

There is a lengthy diversion in place and the road is likely to be closed for some hours while specialist recovery takes place.

The scene of the crash on the A1: Photo: Highways England

The scene of the crash. Photo: @Sgt Dan McCormack

