A1 closed between Stamford and Grantham following chemical tanker crash - LIVE UPDATES Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The A1 is closed Lincolnshire this morning near Stamford after a tanker overturned, which was carrying a hazardous chemical. There is a lengthy diversion in place and the road is likely to be closed for some hours while specialist recovery takes place. The scene of the crash on the A1: Photo: Highways England The scene of the crash. Photo: @Sgt Dan McCormack Lengthy diversion after A1 shuts in Peterborough and Lincolnshire due to overturned truck