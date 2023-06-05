News you can trust since 1948
73-year-old man dies following two car crash on Fenland road

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Stonea.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to the B1098, Sixteen Foot Bank, between Stonea and Manea, at just after 12pm on Saturday (June 3) following a collision involving a blue Volvo V60 and an orange Kawasaki Vulcan motorbike.

Paramedics attended but the rider of the motorcycle, a 73-year-old man from East Cambridgeshire, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, received minor injuries. She remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.

The B1098/Sixteen Foot Bank. Photo: Google.The B1098/Sixteen Foot Bank. Photo: Google.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident, or the vehicles just before.

Anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat and quote incident 232 of 3 June.