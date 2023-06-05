73-year-old man dies following two car crash on Fenland road
Emergency services were called to the B1098, Sixteen Foot Bank, between Stonea and Manea, at just after 12pm on Saturday (June 3) following a collision involving a blue Volvo V60 and an orange Kawasaki Vulcan motorbike.
Paramedics attended but the rider of the motorcycle, a 73-year-old man from East Cambridgeshire, died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, received minor injuries. She remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident, or the vehicles just before.
Anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat and quote incident 232 of 3 June.