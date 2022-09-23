Train passenger dies at Peterborough Railway Station after being taken ill
Emergency services called to railway station this afternoon
By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:20 pm
A person died after being taken ill on a train at Peterborough today.
British Transport Police and paramedics were called to Peterborough Railway Station this afternoon.
However, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the patient died.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Peterborough railway station at 1.46pm today (23/09) following reports of a person taken ill on a train. Paramedics also attended, however sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.”