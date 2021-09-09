Traffic running smoothly again following crash on A1 at Peterborough
There were reports of two mile long queues on the A1 at Peterborough following a collision this morning.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:02 am
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 1:27 pm
Emergency services were called just after 10am today following the crash, which involved a car and a van on the northbound carriageway at Wittering.
A Police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries in the incident.
The collision has now been cleared and traffic is running smoothly again.