Traffic running smoothly again following crash on A1 at Peterborough

There were reports of two mile long queues on the A1 at Peterborough following a collision this morning.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:02 am
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 1:27 pm

Emergency services were called just after 10am today following the crash, which involved a car and a van on the northbound carriageway at Wittering.

A Police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries in the incident.

The collision has now been cleared and traffic is running smoothly again.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area