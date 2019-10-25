Werrington Parkway to be closed for roadworks

Have your say

Werrington Parkway in Peterborough is to be closed for roadworks.

The road will be shut southbound between Davids Lane and Mountsteven Avenue from 8pm to 6am on Thursday, November 7 until Wednesday, November 27.

A diversion will be in place during the resurfacing works.

A 40mph speed restriction will also be in place northbound from 9.30am to 3.30pm while lane closures are in place. This will be from Monday, November 4 until Tuesday, December 3.

Moreover, Dunblane Drive and Loch Lomond Way near the Showground will be closed during Saturday, November 2 for Fireworks Fantasia.

And Lady Lodge Drive between Oundle Road and Chalres Cope Road will be closed to allow for the installation of fibre optic cables.

It is anticipated that the works will take place on the weekend of November 2 and 3.