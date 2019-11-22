Van and car crash as traffic in Peterborough builds up

A van and a car have crashed in Peterborough this afternoon (Friday).

The incident happened on the B1443 between Newborough and Thorney, according to Cambridgeshire police.

An ambulance has been called to the scene

A spokeswoman said the force was called at 3.44pm, adding: “Officers are currently on scene and the East of England Ambulance Service has also been called.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked the ambulance service for further information.

Meanwhile, the AA is reporting long delays not far away from the crash, between the A47 in Eye and the roundabout with the A16.